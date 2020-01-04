RD Burman's Death Anniversary: Remembering Pancham Da's Iconic Songs That Defined An Era

RD Burman (Pancham Da) is one of the most prominent names of the Indian music industry. Today is Rahul Dev Burman’s 26th death anniversary. On the occasion of RD Burman’s death anniversary, here are some of the iconic songs that he gave:

Iconic RD Burman’s songs

Ek Chatur Naar (Padosan):

Ek Chatur Naar is one of the most classic melodies that has been composed and produced by RD Burman. The song is a singing duel going on between the characters that are present in the music video of the song. As the song suggests, Ek Chatur Naar is based on how the singers are trying to win over the fair and witty girl. The song features the voices of Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. Ek Chatur Naar is one of the most remembered RD Burman’s songs to date.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi):

The song from Mere Jeevan Saathi is one of the most heard love songs to date. O Mere Dil Ke Chain is a crown jewel in RD Burman’s collection songs. Kishore Kumar has voiced the song. O Mere Dil Ke Chain is one of the most popular RD Burman’s songs and has been made into numerous covers. Songs like these have defined RD Burman’s career, and are a perfect dose of nostalgia on RD Burman’s death anniversary.

Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna):

Dum Maro Dum is one of the most iconic dance numbers from RD Burman’s songs that are remembered to date. It was a classic dance number which defined the music of that decade. Dum Maro Dum is the perfect chartbuster to remember the maestro RD Burman’s death anniversary. RD Burman and Asha Bhosle have worked on Dum Maro Dum together, and it featured in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baarat):

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko is another crown jewel from RD Burman’s songs. The song is widely celebrated by the fans of Pancham Da and is one of the best love tracks by him. On RD Burman’s death anniversary, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko is the perfect dose of happiness for the romance lover in you. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko featured in the movie Yaadon Ki Baarat and was sung by Asha Bhosle and RD Burman.

