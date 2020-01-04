RD Burman's Death Anniversary: Some Lesser Known Facts About The Musical Maestro

RD Burman or Rahul Dev Burman was one of the most prominent music directors in Bollywood. The maestro ruled Bollywood with his tunes in from ’60s to the early ’90s. He produced music for over three hundred films and was among the first to introduce upbeat western music that defined many songs for that decade. His first hit as a music director was the songs that he composed in the film Teesri Manzil, which released in 1966. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the legendary composer.

RD Burman's death anniversary: Lesser known facts about the musical maestro

His Nickname

Rahul Dev Burman was affectionately called ‘Pancham’ which means the number 5 in Bengali, which was his mother tongue. There are several stories surrounding the nickname of the famous singer. However, some of the most popular ones include that when the actor was born, he repeatedly uttered the syllable Pa, and it was actor Ashok Kumar, who gave him the nickname. Another story suggests, that as a child, RD Burman cried in five different notes and hence he was named Pancham.

His Techniques

The legendary artist was known for his unique approach to achieving musical notes. He often used unconventional methods which went on to surprise many. O Maajhi Re a song from the film Khushboo, was when RD Burman used the sound of a flour mill that ran on hydraulic force to give the effect of the daily life in a village. He used the sound of a glass being struck by a spoon at the beginning of the track Chura Liya Hai Tumne, which became immensely popular.

His Start

RD Burman was known for his music and composition, However, the singer composed his first music for the song Aye Meri Topi Palat Ke at quiet an early age. The singer developed a liking for music and composed his first song at just nine years old. The song was used by his father Dev Burman in the 1956 film, Funtoosh

