Read Why Sridevi Disapproved Being Called 'sex Siren' Even At The Peak Of Her Career

At the peak of her career, Sridevi was one of the most loved actors in the country. She went on to star in close to 300 films and was loved for her performances. It was due to her immense fame that several tags began to be attached to her image. One of the most popular tags to be associated with the actor was when people knew her as “sex-siren”. The actor did not approve of this tag and spoke about it openly in 1987 on a television news channel.

The actor came to a show and discussed various topics ranging from film to her career in general. During the same interview, she was asked about her thoughts on being called the “sex-siren”. Sridevi immediately responded to this by saying that she felt very bad about it. She further added that she did not find it fascinating when people came and told her that she looked beautiful in a particular film. The actor said that when she received such compliments based on her looks, she chose not to react to them in any way. However, Sridevi continued that when people came and praised her acting performance in a film, that was when she felt proud of her work. Thus the actor made it quite clear at the time that she wished to be remembered for her work and not anything besides that aspect of her job. Sridevi further continued to say that she couldn't help it if she looked sexy by simply wearing a sari.

The actor vividly said in the same interview that she was someone who was very simple and an ordinary person. She added that she was just another daughter and she considered herself to be not very interesting as such. Further, she said that even ordinary girls had style, while she believed that she did not possess that trait. Sridevi said that her true self could be found in the house where she was in comfort, she also said that she did not like going out for parties as she just enjoyed being home with her parents. The actor also ended the statement by saying that she was a very shy person in real life and was difficult to get along with.

