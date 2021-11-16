Real-life 'Sooryavanshi': Who Is Vishwas Patil? IPS Officer Who Inspired Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently donned a police uniform for the first theatrical blockbuster after Maharashtra's reopening of cinema halls- Sooryavanshi. In the film, the actor played ACP Veer Sooryavanshi of the anti-terrorism squad, Mumbai, and did complete justice to the role. While the actor is currently garnering praises from the entire country for his role, he recently revealed it was a real-life Sooryavanshi from whom he drew his inspiration.

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed he drew inspiration from Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai City. The actor asserted he has no hesitation in admitting Vishwas Nangre Patil was his inspiration in playing the cop role. He revealed he has known the Joint Commissioner for years and has been impressed by his work. Akshay Kumar called the commissioner "upright" and "on point" and admitted he has not seen an IPS officer like him.

The Rowdy Rathore actor said the IPS officer is the perfect figure to look up to and mentioned some of his extraordinary qualities. The actor added that Patil is usually involved in several good deeds. He also mentioned the officer has a tough exterior and is "all heart" inside. He led a team of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Talking about his physical fitness, the actor said the Joint Commissioner looks after his health and is extremely fit. These all qualities made the actor draw inspiration from him.

Who is IPS Officer Vishwas Patil?

Vishwas Patil was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in South Mumbai zone-1 during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The officer led the team at the Taj Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai, on November 26 and shot one of the terrorists. He was conferred with the President's Police Medal in 2015 for his bravery and duty. He is currently a role model for thousands and has also made headlines for his love for marathons. The IPS officer has also served as Commissioner of Police in Nashik city of Maharashtra.

Details about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi marked the fourth outing of director Rohit Shetty in his cop universe. The film has broken several records of 2021 with its box office collection. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and also saw Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba.

(Image: @itsrohitshetty/@vishwasnangrepatil/Instagram)