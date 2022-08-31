'Real Pleasure': Arjun Rampal Opens Up On Joining 'Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness'

Arjun Rampal entertained audiences with his several notable projects like Raajneeti, Rock On, Om Shanti Om, and more in his two-decade career. The actor will seek to entertain fans again with his latest project, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh S Sinha.

Arjun Rampal to star in Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming thriller

The movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in essential roles. Speaking about his role in the movie, Arjun stated that he is "delighted to be part of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness”. “It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky and Vicky (producers) who I have seen as kids and now as producers. Also, I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kush at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar. ‘Nikita..’ will be a film to look out for. I wish the whole team my best wishes for it as I had a blast working with them,” the actor stated in a statement.

Meanwhile, Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement about Arjun’s cameo. Sharing about the same, he wrote, “ARJUN RAMPAL JOINS THE CAST OF SONAKSHI SINHA STARRER ‘NIKITA ROY’… Team #NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness has signed #ArjunRampal for a cameo in the thriller, which stars #SonakshiSinha, #PareshRawal and #SuhailNayyar… The film marks the directorial debut of #KusshSSinha."

As per a report by PTI, the movie is produced by Nicky & Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta. Nicky Bhagnani stated that working with Rampal was his childhood dream. “When Arjun sir was shooting for ‘Deewanapan’ in 2001, both Vicky and I were constantly lurking on the film’s set because it was our family production. We were teenagers who were very inspired by him. We wanted to be cool like him. It is such a joy to work with him so many years later and it feels like life has come a full circle,” Nicky added.