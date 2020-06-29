Why Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Is A Must Watch Film?

Kartik Aaryan worked in Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. The story of Pati Patni Aur Woh revolved around the life of a married man who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl. The friendship between the two grows stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife finds out about his affair. What follows next forms the crux of the film. The cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi, Rajesh Sharma, K. K. Raina, Navni Parihar and other actors. If you have not watched the Pati Patni Aur Woh yet, here are some of the reasons why you should binge-watch the film.

Reasons to Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh

Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan's friendship

After the success of the film Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan again collaborated in Pati Patni Aur Woh. If you have seen Luka Chuppi then you must have experienced Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan's friendship. The pair is again entertaining in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan's acting was also praised by the audience.

Songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh

There are many popular songs from the film like Tu Hi Yaar Mera, Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns and Dilbara. Tu Hi Yaar Mera is sung by Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh. The romantic track features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Tony Kakkar's Dheeme Dheeme is also another known track from the film. Deepika Padukone was so impressed with Kartik Aaryan's dance steps in Dheeme Dheeme that she told him to teach her the main hook step from the song.

A remake of a 1978 film

The film is a remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The original film was a hit and loved by the audience. As soon as the trailer of this 2019 film was launched, it created a lot of buzz with its witty dialogues. People were eagerly waiting to experience the modern take to the story.

The trio

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are the lead actors from the film. The trio shares an amazing chemistry which can be seen in the trailer as well as promotions. Watching them sharing the screen space would be surely another fun experience.

