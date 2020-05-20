Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi': Reasons To Binge-watch Rom-com Film During Lockdown

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan worked together in Luka Chuppi in 2019. The film was based on a reporter named Guddu who falls in love with Rashmi and asks her to marry him. Things turn chaotic when they begin a live-in-relationship and their family knows about their relationship. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon played the lead roles in the movie. Luka Chuppi was a hit film directed by Laxman Utekar. If you have not watched the film yet then here are the reasons why you should watch the 2019 film.

Reasons to watch Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's on-screen pairing

This is the first time that both actors are sharing screen space. The on-screen couple was also complimented for their cute chemistry in the trailer of the film. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Guddu and Kriti Sanon played the role of Rashmi in the romantic comedy film.

Tanishk Bagchi's soundtrack

Tanishk Bagchi has composed most of the songs of the film. He is known for recreating some of the old songs. He has composed songs like Photo Song, Tu Laung Main Elaachi, Coca Cola, Vaaste, Masakali 2.0 and more. His composed songs are certainly a treat to the audience. Not only Tanishk Bagchi but the popular duo Sachin and Jigar have also composed a few songs in the film.

The cast of the film

The cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava, Alka Amin and more. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the phenomenal actors and is known for his acting in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. Not only Pankaj Tripathi but Aparshakti Khurana is also a part of the cast and he is popularly known for his acting in Dangal, Stree, and many more movies.

Laxman Utekar's debut as a director

As per reports, Laxman Utekar has been a cinematographer for films like English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi and Hindi Medium. With Luka Chuppi, he made his debut as a Bollywood director. After the success of Luka Chuppi, Laxman Utekar has planned to release the sequel in 2021. Apart from this, he also has an upcoming movie, Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon.

Family comedy

The movie also has some interesting comedy scenes that will surely keep you entertained. The trailer of the film also has a glimpse of some funny scenes in the film. People have seen romantic films in the past but this movie also deals with a quirky plot, living in with one's boyfriend's family. Check out the trailer of the film.

