Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo: Reasons Why You Should Watch The Comedy-drama Film

The recently released film Gulabo Sitabo has created a buzz among the audience. Earlier the film was going to release in theatres but it could not due to the lockdown. The film then released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. If you still have not watched the movie, here are five reasons why you should not miss watching Gulabo Sitabo.

Why should you watch Gulabo Sitabo?

Comedy Film

The trailer of the movie tells the story of two unique characters, Baankey and Mirza. These characters are played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The reviews of the film also say that there are many funny scenes in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever collaboration

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan have never worked in a movie before. Gulabo Sitabo marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever collaboration. And no doubt that their characters in the film have not failed to impress the audience. In addition to the lead pair, Gulabo Sitabo also stars actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and many others who have carved out their own niche. Vijay Raaz and Ayushmann Khurrana previously also worked in the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Director of Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar has worked before with both Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan has previously worked in Shoojit Sircar's Piku which is counted among the best films of Big B. Ayushmann also made his debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

First Hindi film to release during Covid-19

This is the first feature-length film to release during the COVID-19 related lockdown. For those who are bored of watching already seen movies, this movie can be a new addition to their watchlist.

The beauty of Lucknow

The movie captures the beauty and essence of Lucknow, be it through the cinematography or the characters' mannerisms and language.

Reviews of the film

The movie has gained positive reviews from the audience. Republic World has given a 4.5-star rating out of 5 to the film. The twists in the plot of the film are light and are set up well to ensure that one is always engaged in every minute of the movie. Click here to read the review of the movie.

