Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Hawaizaada': Here Are Reasons To Watch The Biopic Flick

Ayushmann Khurrana' Hawaizaada released in the year 2015 and the film is directed by Vibhu Puri and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Vibhu Puri. The flick features Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Sharda in lead roles. The Hindi drama film revolves around the story of Talpade, who is honoured for having contributed towards the construction of India's very first unmanned plane. Having said that, here are the top reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's Hawaizaada is a must-watch:

An epic storyline

Ayushmann Khurrana's Hawaizaada is a biopic that is based about Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who was an Indian scholar. He is recognised for his contribution to the nation as he created the very first unmanned aeroplane. The film revolves around his passion, his dreams and his journey towards creating the aircraft. Viewers will love the unique storyline as it aims to shed light on a lesser-known personality.

The film makes one proud of the country's history

Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade. One of the interesting aspects of the movie is that the storyline makes the viewers proud of India's history. The storyline showcases all the challenges and struggles the man underwent with an aim to pursue his dreams.

Mithun Chakraborty's role

Mithun Chakraborty, one of the prominent actors in the Hindi film industry, plays the role of Pandit Subbaraya Shastri. He has performed a wide range of roles in his movies and in this film he has played a very unique role. Viewers will get to watch him play the role of a mentor and see how his character is vital to the main hero.

Stunning locations

The plot of the movie has set locations and scenes from the 18th century. The sets of the film are one of the major highlights and were appreciated by the viewers. The movie was filmed at various locations including Gujarat and Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana's performance

Ayushmann Khurrana impressed the audience with his performance in the movie. At the time of the release, there were many critics and fans who had praised the actor's sincere performance.

