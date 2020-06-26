Sonakshi Sinha's 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty': Reasons To Watch This Film

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is a remake of the 2012 released Tamil film Thuppakki. The film, which released on June 6, 2014, is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Vipul Shah. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian Army Captain (Akshay Kumar) who discovers a plot to bomb Mumbai via sleeper cells and sets out to destroy them, including their leader. Here we have listed a few reasons why one should watch this film.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Sinha's 'Holiday': Making Of 'Tu Hi To Hai' Song

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s pairing

Akshay-Sonakshi's pairing has been a hit right from their first film Rowdy Rathore. Co-producer Vipul Shah in an interview had revealed that Sonakshi was generally seen as a sweet Indian girl. But in this film, she portrayed the role of a boxer. Critics appreciated her looks and performance in the movie. Akshay played the role of an army captain. The two had a quarrelsome relationship in the first half, adding to their chemistry.

Actor-Filmmaker jodi with an unbeaten record

Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah have explored different genres every time they collaborated. After the thriller film Aankhen, their second outing was Waqt — A Race Against Time, which was also successful at the box-office. Then came Namastey London, a hit romance movie, followed by action-comedy flick Singh Is Kinng.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebrities Who Quit Social Media Blaming Growing Toxicity

Unique Subject on Sleeper Cells

When the movie was about to release, the makers had revealed how they felt nine out of 10 films on terrorism followed the same template, which could be described as a group of people attacking a city and its residents. Talking about the same Vipul Shah had said that they had tried to create an exciting plot. He had also mentioned that sleeper cells merge into society so well that one can never realise their true identity.

The action scenes

The film features Akshay Kumar, and there are some high-octane stunts and action sequences in the movie. However, this film doesn’t have flying cars or flying humans, but a realistic approach to the fight sequence, which makes the action in this movie stand out. Also, the film has less drama and more of mind work which will keep the viewers engaged.

Box Office Collection

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50 crores. The film reportedly had a worldwide gross collection of ₹178.40 crores and was declared a box-office hit. The action flick was praised by both audience and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Or Sonakshi Sinha: Which Diva Shared A Better Chemistry With Salman Khan?

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Has Been Socially Distancing Before It Was Considered 'cool'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.