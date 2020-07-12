Fascinating Reasons To Watch Kareena Kapoor's Stellar Performance In 'Jab We Met'

Released in 2007, Jab We Met is a massively successful movie helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie is regarded as one of the most popular romantic movies of all times. Jab We Met essays the story of feisty Punjabi girl, Geet. The film unveils Geet meeting a depressed & wealthy businessman Aditya Kashyap while on a train journey to Bhatinda.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, both Geet and Aditya are stranded at a railway station in the middle of the might. Geet then forces Aditya to accompany her back home and also includes him to elope with her to meet her boyfriend Anshuman. Upon its release, the movie went on to receive positive reception from fans and critics alike. Here’s taking a look at a few reasons why Jab We Met should be added to their movie list.

Electrifying chemistry between the lead actors

While Kareena’s stellar performance managed to leave a lasting impression, Shahid too nailed it in the movie. Kareena is seen as a fierce, and dynamic girl, while Shahid’s role is exactly the opposite. The onscreen bond shared between both the lead characters is indeed fun to watch.

Music & Dialogues

The soundtrack of the film was a huge success too. From peppy to romantic, it offers the viewers the apt music. Be it Kareena dancing on Yeh Ishq Haye or the romantic track Tum Se Hi, all songs of Jab We Met became popular. The music was composed by Pritam.

Along with music, the movie has amazing dialogues, one of the most memorable being Geet calling Anshuman after their breakup and ranting about his stupidity. Geet dismantles her ex-boyfriend which allows fans to see Kareena transforming from being feisty to angry. Geet’s “Main Apni favourite Hoon” also became one of the widely used pickup lines.

Critical Reception and Reactions

Upon its release, Jab We Met was declared a hit. Not only did it mint money at the cinema houses, but also went on to impress movie critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to say that Kareena & Shahid had delivered their 'career-best performances' in the film.

