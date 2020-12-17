Recap 2020: 10 Celebrities Who Announced 'quarantine Pregnancies'

The year 2020 was a rollercoaster ride for most people. While some cursed the year, several expressed gratitude for the big happiness in their lives. Several celebrities made pregnancy announcements in the year 2020. Here's a look at 10 celebrities who announced their pregnancies this year.

Pregnant celebs in 2020

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the pregnancy announcement in August 2020. The duo shared a picture on Instagram where Anushka Sharma was seen flaunting her baby bump. She is seen dressed in a black polka dot ruffled dress, while Virat Kohli kept it casual with t-shirt and trouser. The duo donned a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Anushka Sharma posted the picture with the caption "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏". Take a look at Anushka's pregnancy announcement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy announcement came on August 13. The duo announced pregnancy by releasing a statement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Several celebrities poured in wishes after Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement. Soha Ali Khan addressed her brother as 'quad father' as she wished the duo.

Natasa Stankovic - Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. Natasa took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby shower amid lockdown. The couple kicked off the new year by getting engaged. Cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed Natasa in their private boat. Fans were just celebrating the news of their engagement when the love birds dropped another bundle of good news for them. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen flaunting her baby bump while fiance Hardik is all smiles.

Amrita Rao – RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao announced her pregnancy in the month of October 2020. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband. In the photo, Anmol is seen hugging her from behind and Amrita Rao is cuddling her baby bump. She added a lengthy caption to the photo and even apologised to her fans for not sharing the news sooner. Her caption read, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe 💫And thank you ALL. Keep blessing 😌🙏...#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents”

Teejay Sidhu - Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu announced their pregnancy on August 28. To make the announcement, the actor shared a picture, in which they were seen making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. To caption the photo, Bohra wrote, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever."

Anita Hassananadani – Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy in October 2020 with a quirky video. The short video shows the couple's journey from dating, getting married to being pregnant. This will be the couple's first child. They tied the knot in October 2013. Using the hashtag 'Getting ready for Reddy', Anita wrote, 'Love you' and tagged her husband.

Meghana Raj - Chiranjeevi Sarja

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja didn't disclose about his wife being pregnant as he wanted her to complete her initial months of pregnancy. However, the actor died because of cardiac arrest before he could make an official announcement. Meghana Raj shared several pictures where she was seen sitting with Sarja's picture flaunting her baby bump.

Jankee Parekh - Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh made the pregnancy announcement in the month of November 2020. The actor shared a quirky video about his and Jankee's love story in which they shared their circle of life. The couple told their story and illustrated the glimpses of some of the most memorable moments of their lives, including from how they met to the time when they are finally expanding from two to three.

Shikha Singh - Karan Shah

Shikha Singh’s husband Karan Shah took to social media to share with fans that the couple is expecting their first baby. He shared the news in a hilarious post exclaiming that their dog is not very happy now that his peace will be “ruined”. The caption read as, “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do”. In the picture, Shikha Singh was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with her husband.

Ekta Kaul - Sumeet Vyas

Actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who got married in 2018, are set to become parents soon. Ekta took to Instagram and shared a picture, where Sumeet is seen kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump. She wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I". The couple was congratulated by their colleagues, including Sapna Pabbi, Sheen Dass, Nidhi Uttam, Sehban Azim and Amol Parashar.

