Recap 2020: Sadak 2 To Laxmii; 5 Bollywood Movies That Failed To Make A Mark In 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous movies made their way to the OTT platforms, without having a theatrical release due to the lockdown in the latter half of 2020. While the beginning of the year saw acclaimed flicks like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, films’ digital shift led to a lot of competition. Some of them became popular among the viewers, but others failed to make a mark. So, we have shared the five flop movies of 2020 that you must check out.

Flop movies of Bollywood in 2020

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. It revolves around the life of Aarya, who goes on a mission to seek revenge from Gyaan Prakash. According to her, he was the reason behind her mother’s demise. She meets Ravi Kishore Verma, a depressed driver, to get her to Kailash, forming the story ahead. The makers of Sadak 2 released its trailer on August 12, 2020, on YouTube, which turned out to be the second-most disliked video on the platform. Additionally, upon its release about two weeks later, the movie garnered negative reviews from the critics and the viewers alike. Sadak 2 IMDb rating is 1.1.

Mrs Serial Killer

Mrs Serial Killer is a crime thriller movie featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, and debutant Zayn Marie Khan in the lead roles. It revolves around the life of Sona, who goes on to commit a crime for proving her husband innocence after he gets into jail for multiple murders. The Shirish Khunder-directorial received 4.8 rating on IMDb, garnering a mixed response.

Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is an adaptation of the South Indian movie Taxiwala. The action comedy-drama flick stars Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The Maqbool Khan-directorial follows the journey of a taxi driver as he picks up a girl, who turns out to be his childhood sweetheart Pooja. They escape a series of events leading to a roller coaster ride. The movie garnered 2.4 rating on IMDb.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Earlier, Indoo Ki Jawani was set to have a theatrical release, which got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The movie tells the story of a young girl who explores dating apps. However, she experiences misadventures because of the same. Upon its release on December 11, 2020, Indoo Ki Jawani received 1.3 rating on IMDb.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Laxmii

Laxmii, which was to release in May 2020, had a digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020 amid the pandemic. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, it follows the life of Asif, who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender person. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is an official remake of the director’s Tamil movie Kanchana. However, the film received a lot of criticism for its storyline and got 2.3 rating on IMDb.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.