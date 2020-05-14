Recreate Alaya F's Artistic Stills While Posing With Flowers; See Pics

Debutant Alaya F's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, was critically appreciated. The newbie is one of the most active and prominent celebrities on Instagram. She has over 783k fan following on her Instagram account. Scrolling down her feed, one can find Alaya F's dance routines, doodle artworks, goofy Tik Tok videos and aesthetic pictures. Alaya F's Instagram wall has been a treat for her fans. Having said that, take a look at Alaya F's stills with flowers to recreate for your feed.

Alaya F's Instagram

In this monochrome picture, Alaya F looks ravishing as she is standing in the middle of a garden surrounded by flowers. She sported a long floral dress and tried to merge herself in the natural backdrop. The caption reads, "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace✨".

Posing for a digital magazine shoot, Alaya F was styled in a leopard print outfit. Here, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor paired an olive green furry jacket, while she holds a bouquet of flowers in her hand. For glam, Alaya F opted for a wet hairstyle and loud makeup look. She had pink smokey eyes and nude lip colour. Check out the cover page photo.

Alaya F looks alluring in the ethnic lehenga outfit. Here, she donned a nude-coloured lehenga by Shloka Khialani with golden embellishment on the blouse of the lehenga. She paired it with a sequinned dupatta and statement jhumkas. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and a wavy hairdo.

Alaya F spent her Valentine's Day with her friends. She took it to her Instagram, sharing a delightful picture of her holding red flowers. Alaya wore a black satin dress with a v neckline and satin belt. In the picture, she is seen cutting the red velvet cake that reads, "Whatever, I'll just date myself !". Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

This is from her trip to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Alaya F can be seen posing in a beautiful garden of flowers. She opted for a floral printed long dress and that simply looks adorable on her. She left her hair open and went for a bright red lip shade and long silver earrings.

