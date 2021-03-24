'Red 2' Cast: Here Is A List Of The Characters From Bruce Willis Starrer Film

Red 2 is an American action comedy film that released in the year 2013 and is a sequel to the 2010 movie Red. The movie is based on a comic book series of the same name, created by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner and was published by DC Comics. Dean Parisot directed the film and here is a complete list of the cast of Red 2.

List of Red 2 cast

Bruce Willis

Famous Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis had a lead role in the film. The actor portrayed the character of Frank Moses in the movie. His character was an ex-CIA operative who tries to live a normal life with his girlfriend Sarah Ross. But destiny has other plans for him.

John Malkovich

John Malkovich portrays another important character in the film and his character is called Marvin Boggs. Marvin and Frank Moses are on the run together after their enemies try to kill them.

Helen Mirren

Red 2 characters include Helen Mirren is seen in the character of Victoria Winslow in the film. Victoria is an important character in the film and is an old ally of Frank Moses. She notifies him that she has been contracted by MI6 to kill the fugitives.

Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker has been seen as Sarah Ross in the film. She is another significant character in the story as she is the girlfriend of Frank Moses. She too is on the run with him.

Supporting characters

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Edward Bailey

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Major General Katja Petrokovich

Brian Cox as Ivan Simanov

Byung-hun Lee as Han Cho Bai, an assassin and former NIS agent

David Thewlis as The Frog

Neal McDonough as Jack Horton, a corrupt US intelligence agent

Garrick Hagon as Davis, a high ranking corrupt member of the US Intelligence Community

Tim Pigott-Smith as Philips, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service

Philip Arditti as Arman, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Jong Kun Lee as Han's father

Mitchell Mullen as Wade

Martin Sims as Blackwell

Tristan D. Lalla as Vance

Nathalie Buscombe as Serena

Emma Heming Willis as Kelly, Han's assistant

Steven Berkoff as Cobb

Andrew Byron as Russian Lead Officer

Titus Welliver as Burgess, a Senior Director of Military Intelligence (uncredited)

Image credits: Still from trailer