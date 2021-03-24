Last Updated:

'Red 2' Cast: Here Is A List Of The Characters From Bruce Willis Starrer Film

Red 2 cast: Here is a list of the characters from Bruce Willis starrer film and a jist of what there characters were like in the film. REad on.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
Still from trailer of Red 2

Red 2 is an American action comedy film that released in the year 2013 and is a sequel to the 2010 movie Red. The movie is based on a comic book series of the same name, created by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner and was published by DC Comics. Dean Parisot directed the film and here is a complete list of the cast of Red 2.

READ | Petrol price cut by 18 paise, diesel by 17 paise

List of Red 2 cast

  • Bruce Willis

Famous Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis had a lead role in the film. The actor portrayed the character of Frank Moses in the movie. His character was an ex-CIA operative who tries to live a normal life with his girlfriend Sarah Ross. But destiny has other plans for him.

READ | Brett Lee names person who is the most on his mind on March 24, makes fans emotional

  • John Malkovich

John Malkovich portrays another important character in the film and his character is called Marvin Boggs. Marvin and Frank Moses are on the run together after their enemies try to kill them.

READ | Dodgers fans troll Red Sox with 'Thanks for Mookie Betts' billboard near Fenway Park

  • Helen Mirren

Red 2 characters include Helen Mirren is seen in the character of Victoria Winslow in the film. Victoria is an important character in the film and is an old ally of Frank Moses. She notifies him that she has been contracted by MI6 to kill the fugitives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

  • Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker has been seen as Sarah Ross in the film. She is another significant character in the story as she is the girlfriend of Frank Moses. She too is on the run with him.

Supporting characters

  • Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Edward Bailey
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones as Major General Katja Petrokovich
  • Brian Cox as Ivan Simanov
  • Byung-hun Lee as Han Cho Bai, an assassin and former NIS agent
  • David Thewlis as The Frog
  • Neal McDonough as Jack Horton, a corrupt US intelligence agent
  • Garrick Hagon as Davis, a high ranking corrupt member of the US Intelligence Community
  • Tim Pigott-Smith as Philips, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service
  • Philip Arditti as Arman, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Jong Kun Lee as Han's father
  • Mitchell Mullen as Wade
  • Martin Sims as Blackwell
  • Tristan D. Lalla as Vance
  • Nathalie Buscombe as Serena
  • Emma Heming Willis as Kelly, Han's assistant
  • Steven Berkoff as Cobb
  • Andrew Byron as Russian Lead Officer
  • Titus Welliver as Burgess, a Senior Director of Military Intelligence (uncredited)

Image credits: Still from trailer

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT