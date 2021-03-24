'Red 2' Cast: Here Is A List Of The Characters From Bruce Willis Starrer Film

Quick links:
Red 2 is an American action comedy film that released in the year 2013 and is a sequel to the 2010 movie Red. The movie is based on a comic book series of the same name, created by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner and was published by DC Comics. Dean Parisot directed the film and here is a complete list of the cast of Red 2.
Famous Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis had a lead role in the film. The actor portrayed the character of Frank Moses in the movie. His character was an ex-CIA operative who tries to live a normal life with his girlfriend Sarah Ross. But destiny has other plans for him.
John Malkovich portrays another important character in the film and his character is called Marvin Boggs. Marvin and Frank Moses are on the run together after their enemies try to kill them.
Red 2 characters include Helen Mirren is seen in the character of Victoria Winslow in the film. Victoria is an important character in the film and is an old ally of Frank Moses. She notifies him that she has been contracted by MI6 to kill the fugitives.
Mary-Louise Parker has been seen as Sarah Ross in the film. She is another significant character in the story as she is the girlfriend of Frank Moses. She too is on the run with him.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.