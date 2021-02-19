Reel Chhatrapati Shivaji Sharad Kelkar Celebrates Shivaji Jayanti, Posts On Instagram

Agent Raghav – Crime Branch star Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram to share a post featuring one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's most well-known statues in India on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. The picture also comes with an elaborate caption that briefly touches upon the history of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In addition to the same, Sharad Kelkar's post also talks about what does the emperor stand for and what is his significance in the history of India. The post can be found below as well as on Sharad Kelkar's Instagram handle.

Check out Sharad Kelkar's Shiv Jayanti post:

Sharad Kelkar played the emperor in 2019's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, in the film, served as an enabler of sorts for the film's main protagonist. A still of Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj can be found below. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections stood at a total of 368 crores at the end of its theatrical run, as per a report on BollywoodHungama.

Pic credit: Screenshot from the official trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, or simply known as Shivaji Maharaj, was the founder of the Maratha Empire situated in western India. By many, he is considered to be one of the greatest Indian warriors ever lived. To this day, stories of his exploits and endeavours are narrated as a part of the folklore. Chatrapati Shivaji, who came to be known for his sense of valour and skills in the battlefield, carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. That incident would, later on, serve as the genesis story of the Maratha Empire. Post the establishment of his reign, Chatrapati Shivaji implemented what is widely considered to be a competent and progressive administration with the help of a disciplined military and administrative set-up. Amongst the many things that the Maratha King came to be known for, one was his tactical mind that gave birth to then considered non-conventional methods of leveraging strategic factors such as geography, velocity, and spontaneity to defeat the enemies that were perceivably superior to him.

A little about Sharad Kelkar's movies

As far as the list of Sharad Kelkar's movies is concerned, the actor will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Additionally, it is also said that the Irada star will be seen making his Tamil film debut with Ayalaan. While the former is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the latter is the directorial venture of R. Ravi Kumar. More details regarding his future projects will be revealed as and when the concerned parties reveal them.

