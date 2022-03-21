'Reel' Pravin Tambe Shreyas Talpade Showcases Hard Work In Becoming 'real' One; WATCH

Films on legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev have been made in the past, but there's one coming on a player who did not represent Team India. The cricketer, however, is not an unknown or new name, but one tha viewers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been familiar with, Pravin Tambe.

The story of the cricketer is all set to be showcased on the big screen in the film Kaun Praveen Tambe? An actor, who has already played a cricketer in the past, Shreyas Talpade of Iqbal fame steps into the shoes of the IPL sensation.

One might have read of the stories of the various ways used by late Sushant Singh Rajput to look convincing as MS Dhoni, including growing his hair, learning his trademark helicopter shot and more. For Shreyas, showcasing Tambe's action was the main task.

The Golmaal Returns star underwent numerous sessions to learn from his muse.

Shreyas Talpade takes lessons from Pravin Tambe for Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Shreyas shared his process of 'learning and unlearning' that went behind him portraying Pravin Tambe on screen through an Instagram video. The former could be seen taking tips from the latter on a cricket ground to master his bowling action in the best manner. One could also see the duo bowling together, and Shreyas seemed to have cracked the Pravin Tambe bowling action if the glimpse was anything to go by.

Apart from the sessions on the field, the duo also posed in style on the ground, enjoyed tea together and shared laughs galore during the learning process.

'When reel meets real', Shreyas captioned the post, and added that it was a 'constant process' to learn and unlearn. He also stated that there was a lot of hard work that went into it.

Kaun Praveen Tambe? plot, release date, cast

The plot of Kaun Pravin Tambe? revolves around Shreyas' character, who has pressure from his family to take up a job and get married, amid his passion for cricket. He starts playing cricket in the maidans of Mumbai, while also taking up a job. He faces rejections galore, as he makes it to the Ranji Trophy probables, but he does not even get the chance to play for Mumbai once.

The story was about his determination to keep trying to play Nationals tournament, despite being told that he was 35 or 40 and it was too late for him to make it.

The movie also stars Anjali Patil as Pravin's wife and Ashish Vidyarthi and Parambrata Chatterjee as his coaches.

Kaun Praveen Tambe? has been directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kiran Yadnyopavit. The movie hits Disney+ Hotstar on April 1.