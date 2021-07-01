'Refugee' Turns 21 | Kareena Kapoor Expresses 'gratitude' With BTS Video: '21 More To Go'

Actress Kareena Kapoor who made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film Refugee, took to Instagram to celebrate 21 years of the JP Dutta directorial film. The actress who played the role of a Pakistani girl in the film, shared a video along with some BTS memories while recalling all the great moments from the sets.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years of refugee

Apart from Kareena, Abhishek and director JP Dutta was also spotted in some of the pictures. "21 years...Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready...Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support (sic)," she wrote along with the video. Many celebs reacted to Kareena's post. While best friend Amrita Arora commented with heart emojis, singer Neeti Mohan remembered watching the first day first show of Refugee. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also commented on the video and wrote, "Proud of my sis in law (sic)."

The film that was released in 2000 marked the debut of two big Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. While Kareena played the role of a Pakistani girl, Abhishek played the role of a man who helped Indian and Pakistani refugees cross the border. The love saga was much appreciated and well-received by the audience. The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Reena Roy, among others. Kareena also received the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut for her work in the film. Kareena later delivered critically acclaimed performances in hit films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Chameli, Omkara, and many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who was last seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/Instagram

