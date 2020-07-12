'Golconda High School' To 'Jersey': Regional Movies About Cricket

Cricket has been one of the most popular sports in India. The sport also has a strong and wide reach when it comes to the people of India. Thus a number of filmmakers in India have tried to incorporate this sport in their films. Here are some popular regional movies on cricket.

Also Read | The Hundred: 20% Reduction In Men's Salary In 2021, Cricketers To Get 11.5% For 2020

Regional movies about cricket

Golconda High School

Golconda High School is a 2011 Tamil language sports drama that focuses on the sport, cricket. The film is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and stars popular actors, Sumanth and Swati Reddy as the leading stars. Golconda High School released on January 15, 2011, and it managed to get a positive response from the viewers. The film was also appreciated by the critics and due to its success, it was given television premiere on April 17, 2011. The film also received a very high TRP rating after it premiered on television.

Also Read | Believe FTP For Next Two Years Should Be Reworked: Azharuddin

Jersey

Jersey is a 2011 Telugu language sports drama that focuses on the sport, cricket. The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars popular actors, Nani and Shraddha Srinath as the leading stars. The movie released on April 19, 2019, and it managed to get a positive response from the viewers. The film also shows Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, and Viswant as the side characters. The movie received a lot of critical acclamation and was also listed as Best Telugu films in 2019.

Also Read | 'Lagaan' Star Akhilendra Mishra Reveals How He Could Have Ended Up Being A Lecturer

Kousalya Krishnamurthy

Kousalya Krishnamurthy is a 2019 Telugu language sports drama that focuses on the sport, cricket. The film is written by Choudary Hanuman and directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao and stars popular actors, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rajendra Prasad, Karthik Raju, and Sivakarthikeyan in lead roles. Kousalya Krishnamurthy released on August 23, 2019, and got a positive response from the viewers. The film is a remake of Tamil film, Kanaa and it marks the acting debuts of Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Had Maximum Number Of British Actors In A Hindi Movie; Read Trivia

Le Chakka

Le Chakka is a 2010 Bengali language sports drama that focuses on the sport, cricket. The film is written by Padmanava Dasgupta and directed by Raj Chakraborty and stars popular actors, Payel Sarkar and Dev as the leading pair for the film. The movie released on June 10, 2010, and is still considered one of the most realistic sports dramas from the Bengali movie scene. The film is an unofficial remake of Tamil film, Chennai 600028. The movie revolves around the journey of 11 bullets, a team from North Bengal.

Also Read | Cycling From Real To Reel Life: Jyoti Kumari To Be Protagonist In Film

Majili

Majili is a 2019 Telugu language sports drama that focuses on the sport, cricket. The film is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars popular actors, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik in leading roles. The movie released on April 5, 2019, and has managed to impress the audience as well as the critics. The movie was made on a small budget of ₹ 20 crores and managed to collect around ₹50 crores through its box office collection.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Films That Were Remakes Of Regional Movies: 'Nayak', 'Calcutta Mail' & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.