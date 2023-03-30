Last Updated:

Rekha, Athiya Shetty, Virat-Anushka, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor Arrive At Dior Show

The Dior Fashion Show saw the arrival of stars such as Rekha, Athiya Shetty, Virat-Anushka, and more. It's taking place at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Nitish Vashishtha
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
1/15
Image: Varinder Chawla

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stole the limelight at the Dior Fashion Show 2023. While Virat donned a brown suit and a white top, Anushka wore a yellow dress.

Rekha
2/15
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rekha arrived at the event in a red-golden silk saree. She also wore golden jewellery and a white gajra to emphasise the traditional look.

Shweta Bachchan
3/15
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shweta Bachchan looked serene at the fashion event in a white top and matching long skirt which featured patterns embroidered onto it. 

Karisma Kapoor
4/15
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in an olive green dress. She accessorised her look with a flaxen-coloured handbag. 

Athiya Shetty
5/15
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty looked heavenly in a white ensemble. She wore a white pearl choker and a pair of earrings to compliment her outfit.

