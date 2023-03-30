Rekha, Athiya Shetty, Virat-Anushka, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor Arrive At Dior Show

Quick links:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stole the limelight at the Dior Fashion Show 2023. While Virat donned a brown suit and a white top, Anushka wore a yellow dress.
Rekha arrived at the event in a red-golden silk saree. She also wore golden jewellery and a white gajra to emphasise the traditional look.
Shweta Bachchan looked serene at the fashion event in a white top and matching long skirt which featured patterns embroidered onto it.
Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in an olive green dress. She accessorised her look with a flaxen-coloured handbag.
Athiya Shetty looked heavenly in a white ensemble. She wore a white pearl choker and a pair of earrings to compliment her outfit.
Model and actress Cara Delevingne donned a multi-coloured short dress and paired it with a white shirt and a belt.
