Rekha Bhardwaj's Musical Tribute To Indian Soldiers With Laut Ke Ghar Jaana Hai

Indian singer, Rekha Bhardwaj on Thursday launched her new patriotic song, Laut Ke Ghar Jaana Hai. She sang the song for the movie Bunker. It is inspired by the soldiers who serve on the borders to protect the country from any kind of danger.

In a recent interview with IANS, Rekha Bhardwaj spoke about why she chose this song. She shared that she couldn’t have chosen a better song than Laut Ke Ghar Jaana Hai. Furthermore, she said that this is the first time she has sung a rendition that portrays a nationalist fervor. Radhika added that the song has a soothing melody to it. The lyrics of the song are written by Shakeel Azmi and music by Kaushal Mahavir. The singer concluded saying that everything just fell in place for the song. Bunker is directed by Jugal Raja.

Jugal Raja also talked to IANS about the movie and the song. He said that no one wins a war. Whether the soldier is from his country’s side or the other side, it’s always the soldier’s family that faces the loss. He further added that the movie and the song throw light on this agony of military life. He expressed his gratitude towards Rekha Bhardwaj saying that the team is extremely blessed that they could have Rekha for the rendition which is an important part of the movie. Jugal mentioned that she is not just a singer but also an important character in the film. Bunker is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020. The movie stars Abhijeet Singh and Arindita Kalita in pivotal roles.

Bunker is all about soldier’s dedication towards the nation and their urge to meet their families once! This gets more touching with an utterly soulful song by one and only @rekha_bhardwaj

Ek jawan ki arzoo #LautKeGharJaanaHai.



Music out on 5th December, 2019.#Bunkerthemovie pic.twitter.com/Eq44QiRdGm — Jugal Raja (@Bunmaska) December 2, 2019

