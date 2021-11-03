Rekha Joins Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan For Diwali Dinner At Manish Malhotra's House

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently went on a trip to Kedarnath together and have now joined the Diwali festivities in Mumbai along with other b-town celebrities.

Both the actors were spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house for an intimate Diwali dinner. Janhvi and Sara were later joined by veteran actor Rekha for the Diwali dinner.

Rekha, Janhvi and Sara enjoy Diwali dinner at Manish Malhotra's house

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Janhvi, Sara and Janhvi's sister Khushi from their low-key dinner. As he shared the photo, Manish wrote, "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls". Sara, Janhvi, and Khushi were seen twinning a the trio wore white outfits. Sara wore a white kurta and dupatta while Kapoor wore a white sleeveless top and her sister Khushi sported an off-shoulder top. Sara reshared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for a fun chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual."

Manish also shared a photo with Rekha and wrote, "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha." The veteran actor was a vision in white as she donned a gold and white saree with a matching gold purse.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan last month visited the Kedarnath temple together and their pictures from the holy shrine have been going viral on social media. Sara took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their trip together and wrote, "Back to where it all began."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the movie Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani in the leading role. The movie earlier also featured Kartik Aryan, but the actor left the project. She will also be seen in the black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the musical romantic drama Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres, coinciding with Valentine's Day but, was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95/@janhvikapoor/@legendaryrekha