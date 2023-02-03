Rekha Got Me Removed From The Cast Of Mangalsutra, Reveals Aruna Irani

Veteran actress Aruna Irani recently recalled being ousted from the 1981 movie - Mangalsutra. In an ANI podcast with Smita Prakash, Irani mentioned that it was due to the involvement of her close friend and actress Rekha. She also revealed that Rekha asked the producers of the film to remove her.

Sharing about the incident, she said, “Rekha was a very good friend to me. There was this one film of her’s ‘Mangalsutra’, in which they cast me in the role of the first wife who becomes a ghost after dying and Rekha was the other one."

"So, when they cast me, she removed me from that film. When I asked them why they removed me from the picture, was there any problem? They said ‘No, to be honest, Rekha ji didn’t want, she did not want that you do it", Irani added.

Aruna Irani confronts Rekha

Aruna shared that when she confronted Rekha about the same, the Silsila actress accepted it and said that she did it for the sake of her own career. She further revealed that the Naaginn actress didn't want to come out as a "vamp" in front of the audience as even the simplest thing like voice modulation can affect the character's perception.

To explain Rekha's point, Irani gave two iterations of a dialogue, one in a stern voice and another one in an emotional tone to show how Rekha could have come across as a vamp.

About Mangalsutra

Vijay B's directorial Mangalsutra was released in 1981. The movie starred Rekha and Anant Nag, Prema Narayan, Madan Puri, and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 1979 Kannada movie Naa Ninna Bidalaare.