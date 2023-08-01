Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor Attend Manish Malhotra's Star-studded Bash | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate party at his residence on July 31. The ace designer took to his Instagram to share pictures from the gathering.
The party was attended by Parineeti Chopra and Jahnvi Kapoor along with veteran actor Rekha and Khushi Kapoor.
Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Rekha and Manish. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Legends only".
Sharing some photos, Manish wrote, "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun."
For the night out, veteran actress Rekha ditched her signature saree look for an all-black ensemble. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.
Khushi Kapoor also attended the night out. She stepped out in a black top teamed with denim. She is about to make her Bollywood debut soon with The Archies.
Janhvi Kapoor attended the bash in a white dress. The actress left her tresses open. Her latest release was Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.