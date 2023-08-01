Last Updated:

Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor Attend Manish Malhotra's Star-studded Bash | PHOTOS

On July 31, Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended a bash at Manish Malhotra's residence. The designer shared pictures online.

Digital Desk
Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate party at his residence on July 31. The ace designer took to his Instagram to share pictures from the gathering. 

Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The party was attended by Parineeti Chopra and Jahnvi Kapoor along with veteran actor Rekha and Khushi Kapoor. 

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Rekha and Manish. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Legends only". 

Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sharing some photos, Manish wrote, "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun." 

Varinder Chawla

For the night out, veteran actress Rekha ditched her signature saree look for an all-black ensemble. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. 

Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor also attended the night out. She stepped out in a black top teamed with denim. She is about to make her Bollywood debut soon with The Archies. 

Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor attended the bash in a white dress. The actress left her tresses open. Her latest release was Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra attended the party in an all-black outfit. The actress returned from Delhi the same day and was previously spotted at the Mumbai airport.

