Rekha Redefines Grace In White Saree At Film Screening, Fans Call Her 'evergreen Beauty'

Veteran actor Rekha's latest appearance at a film screening in Mumbai is creating a lot of buzz online. The fashion icon made heads turn as she walked in at the event looking like the epitome of elegance in a solid white saree.

Rekha was joined by Poonam Dhillon and Mahima Chaudhary attending the special screening of 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh'. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi will hit the theatres this Republic Day (January 26).

The 68-year-old, who is often spotted at red carpets, award shows and parties, chose to wear an all-white saree with hints of gold that she paired with jhumkas and a matching white potli bag. She kept the look simple and graceful with a bun and classic red lip.

A video shared on Instagram by the paparazzo account '@varindertchawla' showed Rekha posing for the paps in front of the poster at the screening.

Take a look at how Rekha dazzled everyone at the film screening:

Fans of the 'Umrao Jaan' actress were mesmerised by how beautiful she looked at the screening and flooded the comments with heartfelt comments.

"Evergreen beauty," a user commented. "Forever gorgeous Rekha ma'am," another user wrote. "That glow on her face," a third user commented.

Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' depicts a war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse. Theatre actor Deepak Antani plays Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandelkar will be seen as Nathuram Godse. The film features debutantes Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini.