Rekindled Romance? Janhvi Kapoor Blushes As Paps Spot Her With Ex-beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor was once again spotted out and about in Mumbai with Shikhar Pahariya - her rumoured ex-boyfriend who she is purportedly dating again now. The 'Gunjan Saxena' actor and her rumoured beau were photographed together late Wednesday night while leaving the 'Mili' star's cousin Rhea Kapoor's dinner party.

As Sikhar Pahariya drove the car from the filmmaker’s house, Janhvi was sitting in the passenger seat, blushing and 'trying' to hide her face from the paps while acting like she was 'caught'.

Rumours of the Bollywood star getting back with her ex surfaced after she was recently spotted at a party at the Ambani residence Antilia. Janhvi was among the Bollywood celebs who were in attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash on Thursday (December 29).

Photos shared on Instagram Stories by her friend Orry from the bash showed Janhvi, who was wearing an ombre pink Manish Malhotra saree, posing with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who was colour-coordinating with her.

Was Janhvi holidaying in the Maldives with Sikhar Pahariya?

The two were spotted at the Ambani bash after the actor and her rumoured beau recently shared photos from the Maldives on their respective Instagram handles, sparking speculations that they were vacationing together.

Fans noticed that Janhvi shared a picture with a moonlit ocean backdrop where she wore a white dress. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar also shared a similar ocean-view picture on his Instagram story.

The 25-year-old actress recently also attended her uncle Anil Kapoor's birthday party. While Janhvi arrived alone at the birthday bash, she left with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar. That's not it, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor was also spotted posing with Shikhar at the bash.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional life

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen working along with Rajkumar Rao on 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', among other projects. Janhvi will also appear alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal'.