Remember Frankie Ramdayal From Kal Ho Na Ho? This Is How He Looks Now!

All the Kal Ho Na Ho fans who loved the adorable banter between Shah Rukh Khan (Aman) and Preity Zinta (Naina) on the movie must remember who Frankie Ramdayal was. However, if not, Frankie Ramdayal is the guy that Naina’s friend Sweetu has a crush on when they were on a ferry boat. In the scene, the two ladies are talking about Sweetu’s love life, who the exclaims that the guy standing in from of them is cute.

Check out the scene here

ALSO READ:As Kal Ho Na Ho Completes 16 Years, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Film

Kal Ho Na Ho released more than a decade ago and Frankie Ramdayal is almost unrecognisable now. The cute guy on the boat is now a CrossFit trainer best known as Shivoham. His real name is Dheepesh Bhatt and he owns one of the most famous celebrity cross-fit gym Shivfit. Frankie Ramdayal’s amazing transformation has left many awestruck. Check out the transformation pictures here.

ALSO READ: Kal Ho Naa Ho Clocks In 16 Years, The 'Diary Scene' And Some Emotional Notes To Cherish

See pictures

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta: Fresh Off The Boat Will Feature The Kal Ho Na Ho Actor In The New Season

Bhatt also shared a ten-year challenge on his social media and the netizens couldn’t believe how far he has come. The netizens have been asking him how he transformed himself from a DJ in Kal Ho Na Ho to a cross-fit gym owner. Bhatt, in one of his throwback posts, thanked co-owner of Shivfit, Vrinda Mehta for helping him transform from a lean body to superfit body. Netizens stated that his transformation is nothing short of inspirational. Fans were also pleasantly surprised to notice that the one lean bodied Frankie Ramdayal is now a CrossFit trainer who has trained the likes of Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor. Many have complimented the former actor for bringing about the change in himself and lauded his dedication.

ALSO READ: Kal Ho Naa Ho Completes 16 Years: Numbers From The Film Which Make Fans Groove Till Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.