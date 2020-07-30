Remember Mandakini? Here's What The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Actor Has Been Up To

Bollywood actress Mandakini was one of the most popular actors in the 80s. The actor, born on July 30, 1963, rose to fame after her film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in which she played the role of Ganga. Mandakini, unfortunately, did not receive did not have a great career, box-office wise. However, she was always complimented for her bold personality and her stellar screen presence.

Despite being one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood industry in the 80s, Mandakini now lives a life away from the glam and glitz. She maintains a low profile away from the camera. Mandakini celebrates her 57th birthday today on July 30, 2020. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s have a look at the illustrious life of the popular actress from the 80s.

Mandakini’s career

Mandakini was named Yasmine Joseph at birth, however, she changed her name to Mandakini. She was reportedly rejected by three filmmakers before she was discovered by actor and director Raj Kapoor when she was just 22 years old. He cast her for the lead role in his movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985 opposite his son Rajiv Kapoor. The movie went on to become a massive hit and even earned Mandakini a nomination in the Filmfare awards under the Best Actress category. She has acted opposite many well-known actors of the era including Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Aditya Pancholi as well as Jeetendra. Mandakini’s movies, however, did not enjoy the amount of popularity that the actor did.

What Mandakini is doing now?

After her 1996 film Zordaar, Mandakini decided to leave the world of cinema behind. She even released pop albums titled No Vacancy and Shambala. However, none of them fared well with the audiences. According to reports, Mandakini now is a follower of Dalai Lama and runs her own classes in Tibetan yoga. Mandakini along with her husband runs a Tibetan medicine Centre.

Mandakini’s relationships

Despite being paired with many popular celebrities, Mandakini has never confirmed any of her relationships. In 1990, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk named Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. Doctor Thakur has also been in the public eye when he was a child. He was featured as the baby in the Murphy radio advertisements from the 1970s to the 1980s. The couple has two children, a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Inaaya.

Mandakini’s controversies

Mandakini raised many eyebrows when she featured in the song Tujhe Bulayen Yeh Meri Bahen in her debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The song featured her wearing a thin white sari as she splashes around in a waterfall. The song made news as Mandakini danced around in the almost transparent cloth. It has also been reported that the Akshay Kumar starrer Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara is based on Mandakini’s life.

