Remember Shashikala's Role In 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'? List Of Her Recent Supporting Roles

Shashikala's death has brought in another loss in the Bollywood film industry. She was a popular actor who was seen in several TV shows as well as films. She played supporting roles in hundreds of Bollywood films, yet outshined the lead cast of the film. Shashikala is best known to play the character of Frooti’s grandmother in the fantasy TV series, Son Pari. Here are some of her other films, in which she played strong supporting characters.

Shashikala's strong roles in Bollywood films

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Shashikala's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Shashikala and Priyanka Chopra's movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is one of the best romantic comedy films, which went on to become the third-highest grossing films of the year. Shashikala was seen as Salman Khan's aka Sameer Malhotra's Grandmother, in the film.

Chori Chori

Another of Shashikala Jawalkar’s Bollywood movie in which she played a pivotal role in Milan Luthria’s Chori Chori. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and is inspired by a Hollywood film Housesitter. Shashikala is seen as Chachi, in the film, who helps the lovers unite. It follows a love triangle story of Ajay, Rani, and actor Sonali Bendre.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a melodrama film. Shashikala played a small part in the commercially successful film as Ashfaque’s grandmother. Although the role was small, it offered much comic relief to the plot.

Rakht

Shashikala also starred in a supernatural horror film Rakht directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film features Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea, Amrita Arora, and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles. Actor Shashikala played the character of Bipasha Basu aka Drishti Nair’s grandmother in the remake of a Hollywood thriller film, The Gift.

Baadshah

Shashikala Jawalkar was also a part of the comic-caper, Baadshah. She played a pivotal role of his mother in the action-comedy film directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film also starred Twinkle Khanna, in the lead role opposite the lead star.

(Image Source: Still from the movie MUJHSE SHAADI KAROGI)