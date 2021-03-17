Remember Tanushree Dutta From 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'? Here's What She's Up To These Days

Actor Tanushree Dutta has been out of the Bollywood spotlight since 2010 since she last starred in the Hindi thriller film Apartment. She garnered headlines after she became the catalyst for the #MeToo movement in India in 2018 when she accused her Horn 'Ok' Pleassss co-star Nana Patekar of harassment among others. Lately, the actor has been much active on her social media, where currently she has been voicing her support over the recent Zomato delivery boy row. In other posts, she shares several fashion updates alongside her fitness regimen. Read to know what Aashiq Banaya Apne actor Tanushree Dutta is up to these days

About Tanushree Dutta's updates

Tanushree Dutta recently jumped on the Zomato delivery boy assault bandwagon and voiced her support for influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who was allegedly attacked by a Zomato delivery boy which left her nose bleeding. Along with a selfie, the actor wrote a lengthy caption where she explained why she was supporting Hitesha in the incident. She spoke about Bollywood celebs talking about the incident and said, "How suddenly Bollywood digital portals and celebs have jumped in to say they believe the guy trying to spin another narrative to the crime?? Because a middle class software engineer cannot afford the kind of PR disaster management service that a top food delivery app has access to." Take a look at the post here.

Apart from the Zomato controversy, the actor has been posting about her fitness transformation journey. She recently shared a video on her Instagram account, where she revealed she had lost 18 kilos in 18 months. She has been sharing pictures of her meals and her workout routine on social media. In a tweet from September 2020, Tanushree revealed how amazing she feels on this weight loss journey. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s tweet here.

It's amazing how weight loss can just feel so fantastic even though nothing much around has changed..However the internal does manifest the external in time! — Tanushree Dutta (@Duttatanu1111) September 27, 2020

She also revealed that in 2019, she decided to work on her body after she visited a temple in Ujjain and fasted that day, post which she felt good and started the same for every Monday. According to the Hindustan Times, the actor stated that she got herself a trainer to intensify her workout after she realised she was shedding weight, following her fasting. She also changed her diet completely by dropping carbs, sugar, gluten and stuck to soup, salad and juice diet with one cheat day a week. She added that she did various high-intensity exercises ranging from weight training, yoga, swimming and dance classes and switched these frequently to manage her weight.

On the work front, Tanushree Dutta has "almost signed" an untitled film that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also in talks with three filmmakers on different projects, with the two projects commencing filming soon. The actor has not yet revealed further development and titles for these projects.