Remember When Ananya Panday Revealed About Her First Kiss Which Was With A Young Star!

Ananya Panday has amassed a huge fanbase in a short span of time in Bollywood film industry. Despite having acted in just three films so far, the actor has gained tremendous popularity. Ananya Panday's debut film Student of the Year 2 saw the actor win a Filmfare award for the Best Debutante (Female). From there on, the actor's fan following increased and she started bagging some lucrative projects. However, back during a radio show, Ananya Panday had revealed about her first kiss when quizzed on her onscreen kiss. Was it Ananya Panday's boyfriend? Read on to find out!

Ananya Panday had shared her first kiss with this superstar

Ananya Panday was present on the show to promote her film and thus was heard answering a number of questions throughout the show. Questions ranging from the film to her personal life were asked to which the actor replied positively. Thus, when asked about her on-screen kiss with Tiger, she replied by saying that it was her first kiss ever. Ananya added that she had not kissed anyone prior to the scene in the film and thus she cannot make any comparisons. Then, she ended the statement by saying that it was the best first kiss ever. So, it wasn't any of Ananya Padany's boyfriend, as one would have expected it to be! So that's how the actor put the first kiss question to rest with that response and carried on with the interview. Ananya Panday's debut film Student of the Year 2 went on to become quite successful and even received praises from critics. The team of the film did manage to win a couple of awards in a few categories and the film was loved especially by the youth.

Ananya Panday on the work front will be next seen in the film Liger opposite Arjun Reddy fame actor, Vijay Deverakonda. The makers have planned a pan-India project along with Karan Johar. Thus, the film will be released in five different languages. Karan Johar shared the first poster of the film by mentioning that Puri Jagannath will be directing the movie which will be shot and released in languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Fans seemed pumped up about the new film and expressed their excitement for the same. Fans of Ananya Panday too grew eager to watch her performance in the film after a few shots of the cast were posted on social media. The move Liger will also feature actors Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan along with a bunch of talented artistes who will be playing pivotal roles throughout the film.