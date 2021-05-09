Remember When Bhumi Pednekar Said People Couldn't Recognise Her After Her Weight Loss?

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took on an unconventional role of an overweight bride for her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actress gained praises from critics as well as the audience for her role in the movie. Back in 2015, in an interview, Bhumi had revealed that people failed to recognise her after her weight loss post the movie.

Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss post Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha required the actress to increase her weight to fit into the role of an overweight bride. As per IMDb, the actress had gained 10 to 15 kgs for the movie. In an interview back in 2015 with Bollywood Hungama, when the interviewer had asked Bhumi whether people recognised her after her weight loss, the actress had answered that people couldn't recognise her after she had shed weight. Bhumi had further added that she wasn't sure if that was a good thing or bad, but at that moment she was just enjoying the success of her movie. For her performance in the movie, Bhumi was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The movie also featured actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role opposite Bhumi, with Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The movie was a critical and commercial success and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

On the work front, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was recently seen in the 2020 horror thriller movie Durgamati. The movie is a remake of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The movie also features actors like Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. Bhumi will next be seen in the comedy family drama Badhaai Do, which is a spiritual sequel of the hit 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role opposite Bhumi. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie. Recently the actress shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao and the director of the movie on her Instagram and announced that they had wrapped the shooting of the movie. Bhumi wrote "It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi" as she shared the picture.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

