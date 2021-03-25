Remember When Emraan Hashmi Said He Wanted To Steal THIS From Abhishek Bachchan?

Emraan Hashmi is known to be bold and candid during his interviews. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Mumbai Saga. Take a look at the time when Emraan Hashmi was asked what would he steal from Abhishek Bachchan on a popular chat show.

When Emraan Hashmi revealed what he would take from Abhishek Bachchan

When Emraan Hashmi appeared on a popular chat show, he was asked an unusual question by the host of the show. Emraan was asked what was that one thing he would take away from Abhishek Bachchan if he could. The actor gave a witty response by saying that he would take away Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if he could.

Emraan Hashmi is married to Parveen Hashmi since 2006. Emraan Hashmi's wife recently took to her Instagram to wish her hubby on his birthday which was on the 24th of March. She shared the photo on her Insta story and the photo featured the actor along with their son Ayaan Hashmi.

About Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga

Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released on 19th March 2021 and saw a positive response from the audience as well as various film critics. Mumbai Saga is a crime thriller movie directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-series. The movie includes an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. In the movie, Emraan Hashmi is seen playing the role of police inspector Vijay Sarvarkar and John Abraham can be seen opposite him as a notorious gangster named Amartya Rao.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie Chehre

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the upcoming mystery-thriller movie Chehre. The movie also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan alongside Emraan in the lead role. The movie also features actors like Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan will be seen portraying the role of a business tycoon. The actor also took to his Instagram that the trailer of the movie had crossed over 15 million views. The movie will be releasing on 17th July 2021.

Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram