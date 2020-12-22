Remember When Govinda Signed 70 Films At Once During His Peak? Read Details

Actor Govinda turned 57 yesterday on December 21, 2020. He is widely known for his comedy movies in the 90s, all of which have garnered a strong cult following over the years. But did you know that the actor had once signed 70 movies at the same time during the peak of his career? Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Remember when Govinda signed 70 movies at once during his peak?

Govinda gained massive popularity with his movies back in the 90s and had a huge fan-following. Born in Virar, a suburb in Mumbai in the northern region, he went on to become a superstar of the decade. He had a career spanning over 30 years and appeared in over 165 films and worked hard while he was at his peak and has also mentioned in several interviews about filming for 4-5 films at the same time.

But Govinda once went up to signing 70 films at a time. As per reports in Lehren Private Network, the actor said in an interview that he had signed 70 films around the same time during the top years of his career. He added that around 10 of those films got cancelled or shelved; some were released, and he had to walk out of some 4-5 due to a clash of dates.

What is Govinda up to now?

The actor was recently seen in two movies in 2019, Rangeela Raja and Chashma Chaddha wherein he played Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh in the former while portraying the titular role in the latter. He will also be seen in Bhagwan Ke Liye Mujhe Chhod Do and Pinky Darling And National Hero, for which release dates are yet to be announced. Prior to this he was seen in the 2018 film FryDay as Gagan Kapoor and has also made TV appearances in some reality shows. In 2015, he was a Judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance Super Mom Season 2, and also in the show Mad In India in 2014.

