Remember When Kajol Was Asked About Ajay Devgn's Kissing Scene In Shivaay

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for 21 years and have been a power couple in the film industry since then. The two have worked in several films with each other and whenever they appear together on chat shows or give interviews, they show their quirky side as a couple and never miss a chance to pull each other’s leg. A similar incident happened during the Kapil Sharma show when Kajol was asked about Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and his kissing scene in the movie.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's banter on his kissing scene in Shivaay

This incident happened during the promotion of the movie Shivaay when Kajol and Ajay Devgn had come on the Kapil Sharma show to promote their film, which was also being co-produced by Kajol. On being asked by the host if Kajol was aware of that particular scene in the movie, she said that she had no idea of it at all. Adding to that, she said that Ajay Devgn, who was also the director of the movie, told her that it’s been done already and asked her to forgive him.Kapil, who was the host, further asked her if she felt jealous seeing the scene to which Kajol said, “I didn’t know about the scene, but when I saw it.. I took out the gun I had in Dilwale”.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's interviews about each other

There have been several instances where Kajol and Ajay Devgn have spoken about each other in different interviews. One such interview was when she came on Kareena Kapoor's talk show What Women Want, she was asked by Kareena about how Ajay is as a parent to which she said he's the controlling and stricter parent out of the two of them. She further added that he needs to know everything related to the kids and that he's very protective of them as well.

In an another interview with Filmfare, Ajay Devgn spoke about his relationship and equation with wife Kajol. "We've been married for 20 years. With time, your relationship matures. Your understanding of each other grows. Life eases out. She knows exactly what my habits are, what I'm seeking from life, just the way I know about her. We're happy being with each other and giving space to each other as well. The balance comes with time gradually, which is good for a marriage", he said.

Image Credits: Kajol Devgn Official Instagram Account

