Remember When Ma Anand Sheela Sent A Legal Notice To Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Ma Anand Sheela, also known as Sheela Birnstiel, is an Indian-born Swiss who was the spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement, also called the Osho movement and the one-time aide to spiritual leader Osho. In 1986, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneesh bioterror attack. Here is everything you need to know about why she sent a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the year 2019.

Ma Anand Sheela's legal notice to Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Ma Anand Sheela had revealed that she sent a legal notice to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, citing that she had not given her permission to do a film based on her life, as she had not chosen her. She further added that in Switzerland, where she resided after her exile from India, they can send legal notices very simply and she had sent her an e-mail, which is accepted as legal there. Ma Anand Sheela's movie, Searching for Sheela on Netflix started streaming recently and it has been executive produced by Shakun Batra. Other than Shakun Batra's project, Priyanka Chopra has also collaborated with director Barry Levinson for a project based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.

Searching for Sheela on Netflix

Ma Anand Sheela's documentary Searching for Sheela started streaming on April 22, 2021. The documentary was first announced by Netflix India in 2019, shortly after Ma Anand Sheela's return to India after 30 years. The trailer for Ma Anand Sheela's Netflix documentary was released on April 12, on the streaming giant Netflix India's YouTube channel.

The trailer shows Ma Anand Sheela gaining media attention in the country after returning back to India after almost 30 years in exile. She was accused of fraud and murder, and eventually, there was a fallout between her and spiritual leader, Osho. The show gives a peek into the life of Ma Anand Sheela, as the spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement and several allegations against her. The documentary features several clips from her past public appearances and interviews before she left the country.

Image Credits: Ma Anand Sheela and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Official Instagram Accounts