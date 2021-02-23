Remember When Malaika Arora Revealed Her Relationship Status Post Her Divorce With Arbaaz?

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were known as the power couple of Bollywood. The news of their divorce in the year 2017 shocked their fans. The couple was married for 18 years before deciding to part ways. After the divorce, Malaika Arora was paired with Arjun Kapoor and also a businessman later on. She cleared the air when she appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Bffs with Vogue. Read what she said in the chat show.

Malaika Arora on her relationship post-divorce

Bffs with Vogue was a chat show, hosted by Neha Dhupia where various Bollywood celebrities talked about their movies and personal life. Back in the day, Malaika Arora appeared in the second season of the show with her sister Amrita Arora. While talking to the host, Malaika talked about her relationship status post-divorce. Neha prompted the question and asked her to reveal the last time she was single. To which, Malaika replied 'Currently'. She was further asked if she is lucky in love or lucky in cards. To which, she replied that she is not good with cards so she is "lucky in love".

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

The couple got married in the year 1998 and is parents to 19-year old Arhaan Khan. They decided to split after having 'compatibility issues' with each other. Malaika also revealed in Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want that they were making each other unhappy and were also impacting lives around them. She also added that she decided to walk out of the marriage and till the last moment her family asked her if she was sure of her decision. She also added that she weighed all pros and cons and decided that it was better for them to leave each other. The actor also got custody of her son.

Malaika's current relationship status

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She is quite open about it and often shares pictures of them on her Instagram. The couple spends time together on trips and on dinner dates as well.

