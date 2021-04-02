Remember When Neetu Singh Romanced Rishi Kapoor On-screen After Their Break-up?

Veteran actor Neetu Singh Kapoor had recently made an appearance on Indian Idol 12. In the show, she shared a few memories with her husband Rishi Kapoor. She recalled the time when the two had broken up but had to work together. Read on to know more about this story.

When Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor romanced each other after their breakup

The contestants on Indian Idol 12 performed on the songs of Rishi Kapoor and gave him a tribute. It was Neetu's Singh's first public appearance after her husband Rishi Kapoor's demise. The actor shared a few anecdotes from her professional as well as personal life. She was once shooting for Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe from the movie, Jhoota Kahin Ka. She was playing the lead role alongside her then ex-boyfriend Rishi Kapoor. She mentioned that the two had to overcome several hurdles before they could be together. In the song, they had to romance each other and dance on the screen. However, because of their breakup, she was extremely emotional.

Neetu Singh cried in the makeup after every shot and later went outside and shot the song. She further added that the situation was so terrible that she once fainted and had to get injected by a doctor on the set. After shooting the scenes, the duo went on to behave as if nothing happened between them. They did not let their personal life affect their professional life. Neetu Singh also mentioned that before the couple started dating, she was his wing women. She helped him talk to girls and set them up with him. However, eventually, he fell in love with her and asked her out on a date. They even went through a breakup before getting back and deciding to tie the knot. Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 and had two children Ranbir and Riddhima.

About Rishi Kapoor demise

The actor battled leukaemia for over two years since 2018. He passed away on April 30, 2020, in a hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's age when he passed away was 67. He developed breathing problems due to which his family admitted him to the hospital. However, he passed away peacefully after battling the illness for two long years.

