Remember When Pankaj Tripathi Admitted His Wife Was The 'breadwinner' In His Early Days

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood and has created a niche for himself over the years. All throughout his career, the actor has always credited his wife for supporting him financially. In various interviews, he has openly admitted that his wife Mridula Tripathi was the 'breadwinner' before his career kicked off. In an interview with Shethepeople, Pankaj opened up on his struggles and how Mridual helped him in his early days.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about his wife Mridula Tripathi

In the interview, he talked about how he never considers it a big deal to accept that his wife was the breadwinner. He also added that what he said was the truth and he doesn't hesitate of admitting the truth, be it on National TV or any public forum. Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula Tripathi then added that it is rare in the male-dominated society for a man to admit that his wife was the breadwinner during his struggling years.

She further talked about how women are never acknowledged for their work and that what Pankaj has said made her family and their daughter happy. Mridula further revealed the days when Pankaj was struggling to make his career. She said that while she was earning the money, Pankaj would take care of the household work. She compared their relationship to that of two bicycle wheels who are balancing each other out. She also added that the sentence that Pankaj has openly admitted is one of those sentences that can make every female happy.

On the Work Front

Pankaj Tripathi made his debut in the year 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara. He got his major role in 2007 in Dharm where he worked with Pankaj Kapur. The actor finally gained recognition with his role in the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. Pankaj Tripathi's movies include Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Newton (2017), Fukrey Returns (2017) and Stree (2018). Apart from movies, he also worked in various web series which includes Scared Games, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice: Behind the Door, and Yours Truly.

