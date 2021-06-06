Remember When Pooja Sawant Dropped A BTS Video From The Sets Of Her 1st Rap Song, Mic De?

Pooja Sawant had taken to Instagram on January 30, 2020, to share a video that showed the process of the creation of her first par song Mic De. In the video that she had shared, she could be seen with the rest of the cast and crew and all of them could be seen having a really good time making the song. Everyone looked excited as they moved through the streets of the city. She could be seen alternatively behind the camera as well as in front of it. The video switched behind the BTS as well as the main video of the song that was released and the song could be heard playing throughout the video.

Pooja Sawant's videos on Mic De

The video received a lot of love from her fans and followers on Instagram. Some fans had then commented that they had loved the film and that the song was among the best of Pooja Sawant’s videos. The song was also deeply appreciated by her fans. People had recognised the movie the song was from and they were happy to see the BTS video from Pooja Sawant’s songs. The video received more than four thousand views and about three thousand likes from Pooja Sawant’s Instagram followers.

A few days back, one of Pooja Sawant’s videos showed some of the scenes of her work as she essayed the character of Shankara. The actor revealed that the character of Shankara was really close to her heart and she also followed her statement with a heart emoji. The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal called Fakeera Ghar Aaja was what she used as the background score for her video. She can be seen displaying a range of emotions in her video from anger to love. She could also be seen with an elephant which is her companion in the film.

People commented on the video saying that the character was one of her best works and that she had done a phenomenal job in the film. Others commented on how beautiful she looked in the film and how the video had captured the best parts of the film and her character. People also highlighted their love for Pooja Sawant.

IMAGE: POOJA SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM

