Remember When Rakhi Sawant Asked Sunny Leone To 'get Lost' From The Industry?

Indian dancer, model, actor and television host Rakhi Sawant often makes it to the headlines with her various social media antics. Rakhi who has appeared in several movies and TV shows usually finds herself at the centre of some controversies. The dancer recently appeared on a reality show on Colours TV. While Rakhi has made comments about several celebrities, Sunny Leone also became a part of it in 2015. Sunny Leone and Rakhi Sawant's controversy took turns on National television several times.

Sunny Leone and Rakhi Sawant's controversy

In an interaction with the media, Rakhi Sawant once targetted actor Sunny Leone and asked her to get lost from her country India as well as from the film industry. Rakhi referred to Sunny Leone as her 'competition' and accused her of spoiling the youth of the country. The Main Hoon Na actor also defends herself in the interaction saying that she is very modest and respects Indian culture. The actor added that she also joined politics and has been entertaining the public with her talent and comedy and asked Sunny Leone to go where she has come from.

Soon after this interaction, Rakhi realised her mistake and apologised to Sunny Leone on National Television. According to a report by Mid-Day, Rakhi apologised to Sunny on Rajeev Khandelwal's reality show Juzzbaatt- Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak. The Dil Bole Haddippa actor while apologising to Sunny Leone admitted that she did not know about her struggles.

Reportedly, Sunny Leone also reacted to rakhi's comments during the launch of MTV Splitsvilla 8. The Ek Paheli Leela actor said that such comments are useless and baseless. She also called Rakhi's behaviour unprofessional and added that no actor speaks in the way Rakhi had spoken. Sunny added that it is not her problem but theirs's and she does not care about such comments. She concluded that she is in the industry to do good work and will focus on the same.

Sunny Leone's debut with Jism 2 marked her entry into Bollywood. The actor has starred in several Bollywood movies since then including Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Shootout At Wadala, and Ragini MMS: Returns. Sunny Leone will be featured in upcoming movies Rangleela, Anamika, and Veeramahadevi.

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant and Sunny Leone's Instagram