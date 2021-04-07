Remember When Rekha Attended An Event With Sindoor On Her Forehead? Here's Why

Rekha had once attended a wedding ceremony back in the early 80s and stunned everyone present with her sindoor. The book Rekha: The Untold Story spoke about many such unknown facts about the actor. It was the same book that shed light on the mystery of her sindoor episode as well. It was revealed that the actor was attending the wedding ceremony of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor.

Why did Rekha wear sindoor for the ceremony?

It was revealed in the book that both Rekha and Neetu were extremely close friends and thus the actor was invited to the wedding. The wedding was held at RK Studios in a lavish setup and it was during this time that Rekkha made a stunning entrance. She donned an amazing outfit, along with sindoor and a mangalsutra. At that time, the actor wasn’t married and thus all the cameras panned towards her as they were shocked to see Rekha dressed in that particular way.

The book also pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were also present at the wedding. As soon as Rekha entered the venue, people began to murmur as it was rumoured that Rekha and Amitabh were in an alleged relationship. The book also reported that Rekha stood in the middle of the lawn and made eye contact with Amitabh a couple of times. However, the sindoor look was later discussed in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times where Rekha revealed that she was supposed to go to shooting right after the event. Hence, she showed up in her character attire to wish the newlywed couple at the time.

Rekha told in the interview that she did not care about people's reaction and she believed that the sindoor look suited her well. The book that captured this incident also stated that during the 1982 National Awards, the actor was honoured with an award for best actress. It was during this time that Neelam Reddy, the then president of India, had asked her about her sindoor look. The audience had gone silent as they waited for her answer. Rekha had moved closer to the microphone and replied that in the city she came from, the sindoor was looked upon as a fashionable thing to wear. The actor thus concluded her response on the grand stage.