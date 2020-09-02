Remember When Sadhana's Famous Fringes Inspired Her Trendsetting 'Sadhana Cut' Hairstyle

It's the birth anniversary of late actor Sadhana on September 2. Sadhana made her acting debut in 1960 with her role in the film, Love in Shimla. She became an overnight sensation as her famous fringe hairstyle garnered a lot of attention during that era.

Sadhana's famous "Sadhana cut" hairstyle

Sadhana's famous fringe "Sadhana Cut" became the talk of the town during the 60s. She was spotted wearing the hairstyle in her debut film Love in Shimla. Soon after, in 1965, Sadhana brought in a new fashion statement by wearing a body-hugging suit in Yash Chopra's film, Waqt. After her, it was Vyjanthimala and Asha Parekh who sported the same style in movies like Jewel Thief and Love in Tokyo.

When Sadhana passed away on December 25, 2015, fans remembered her "Sadhana cut" and paid their tributes to her. Netizens gushed to talk about her iconic hairstyle and suit on Twitter. A user wrote, "When I was a kid, she'd sparked a hairstyle trend called "Sadhana cut" (fringe)." Another user tweeted, "RIP Sadhana. She set the trend of bangs in hairstyle, so much so it was called Sadhana Cut." Some also spoke about her films and called her a "trendsetter" in Bollywood. "Lovely actress Sadhana Shivdasani passed away today. A trendsetter in her own way- Sadhana Cut of female hairstyle," wrote another user on Twitter.

Check out some tweets here:

RIP Sadhana .She set the trend of bangs in hairstyle , so much so it was called Sadhanaa Cut! — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) December 25, 2015

Tribute SADHANA on her birth anniversary



Born in Karachi, in 1955 she got her first break as a chorus girl in the song "mud mud ke na dekh" in ‘Shree 420’



Remembered for her performances & as a trend-setter, be it ‘Sadhana Cut’ or the ‘Churidar fashion’ pic.twitter.com/9PDAhJvX68 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) September 2, 2019

@soumyadip yes, she set the trend fr fringe cut, known as Sadhana cut — Prema (@premma28) December 25, 2015

On Sadhana's birth anniversary, a quick sneak peek into her career

Sadhana did a slew of movies in her prolific career. In a career spanning more than three decades, she was a part of hit films like Hum Dono, Woh Kaun Thi, Rajkumar, Waqt, Mere Mehboob, Mera Saaya, among others. Her thriller Woh Kaun Thi, alongside Manoj Kumar, was very well received by the audience. The movie also starred Helen, Prem Chopra. Meanwhile, Sadhana's song Lag Jaa Gale, even today, remains as one of the most iconic hits in the industry. The original song has hit 177M views online.

