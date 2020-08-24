Remember When Salman Met His Childhood Love And She Revealed That She Was A Grandmother?

Salman Khan is known as one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. With this being said, did you know when Salman met his childhood love, she told him about her grandchildren? Yes, once Kajol asked the actor if there ever was a girl he liked but didn't admit his feelings for her. The actor continued to talk about the love he had for his childhood crush about 15 years ago.

During the Bigg Boss 13 show, Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn visited the sets for the promotion of their film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. And during the show, the duo made the host, Salman to appear for a truth test. During the test, Kajol had asked him about a girl he hadn't confessed his feelings to, Salman said there was indeed a girl who never got to know about his feelings. The actor also added that her dog had bitten him at that time.

Salman further revealed that he liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. He added that three of his friends at some point of time, had an affair with her, individually. And he later got to know that she actually liked him. The actor revealed that they crossed paths around 15 years ago and he felt glad about not telling her about his feelings. He said that he was relieved he didn’t tell her about how he felt for her, because she was a grandmother. And when they met, she told him that her grandchildren were fans of Salman and that they loved his movies. Watch the video below:

On the work front

In other news, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe alongside Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will talk about how ACP Rajveer Shikhwat aka 'Radhe' goes on a rampage to get rid of the gangster in the underworld after taking down the gigantic gangster Gani Bhai. The movie has completed its shooting process and will release once the theatre’s re-open. Post that he will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, fans are very excited about the actor’s upcoming projects and cannot wait to see him on the big screen once again.

