When Salman Khan Was Scolded By Mamta Kulkarni For His 'terrible' Dance; Details Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan starred in the superhit movie titled Karan Arjun. The film is about two sons who set out to take revenge for their father’s death only to die and come back years later after they are reincarnated. The movie also starred Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Raakhee in pivotal roles.

The actors of the movie disclosed one such funny incident on the sets of Bigg Boss where Salman was hosting the show. The lead actors mentioned about the time when they both got scolded by co-actor Mamta Kulkarni while they were prepping for the song Bhangra. Read about the whole story.

When Salman Khan was scolded by Mamta Kulkarni

While during the shoot of their first film together which was the action-drama film Karan Arjun, Salman and his co-actor were actually given an earful by Mamta Kulkarni for not doing their steps properly. This incident happened when Salman and his Karan Arjun costar were shooting for the song Bhangra Paa Le, where Mamta was acing her steps but Salman and the costar could not get their steps right.

Even though the steps were alright according to the director of the film, still Mamta did not feel okay about their steps. So she told them to rehearse their part before coming to shoot for the dance steps. Due to this insult, they used to practice till 5 am and made sure that they get their steps right. In a hilarious turn of events, the next day while shooting their song, both of the male actors, however, aced their steps but Mamta got it wrong.

Salman Khan was last seen in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. He reprised his role of Chulbul Pandey in the film. Along with him, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep were seen in prominent roles. Salman Khan is slated to be seen in the movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Currently, Salman is spending his lockdown times in his Panvel farmhouse and is spending his time amongst nature and greenery.

