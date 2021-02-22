Remember When Sooraj Barjatya 'threatened' 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' Makers With Legal Action?

Sooraj Barjatya is known for his family-based films which are rich in values and traditions. He has a legacy that the filmmaker has always stuck to. This is why when the adult comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 used his name and a reference to his film, Sooraj Barjatya was not at all happy. According to Mid-day, things took a turn for the worse when he threatened the Ekta Kapoor production with legal action if they did not rescind his name and any references to his work from their film. Barjatya was also upset that the reference to him was made without any prior consent from him, added the report.

Sooraj Barjatya wanted no association with Kya Kool Hai Hum 3

In the trailer of the film, Mandana Karimi talks about her father to her on-screen love interest Tusshar Kapoor. Her father in the film is someone who is very traditional is a stickler about values. At this Tusshar Kapoor remarks, “ Tumhare daddy Sooraj Barjatya ke filmon ke babuji jaise honge pata nahin tha.” This translates to "I did not know that your father would be like the fathers in Sooraj Barjatya’s films". This would mean that he is making a pun saying that her father was a little too traditional.

Mandana then replies to that saying, “Mere daddy Barjatya nahin, Karjatya hain. Surya Karjatya." (My daddy is not Barjatya but Surya Karjatya). The report mentioned that Barjatya was also very upset that his film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun which is a timeless family drama was called Hum Aapke Hai Porn in the film. When asked for a statement, Balaji Telefilms said that whatever had been done was for the sake of humour and not to hurt the sentiments of anyone. They said that they had used many films and filmmakers to make a joke in their films before but their intentions had never been sadistic.

Sooraj Barjatya’s last film was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which released in 2015. It starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor as its leads and was a traditional Sooraj Barjatya family drama. The film sees Salman Khan play a double role one as a commoner and the other as a prince. Sonam Kapoor plays a princess. The film revolves around how the princely family tries to hurt the prince to get his property. Matters are resolved as the prince’s doppelganger steps in and uses his charm to win everyone over.

