Remember When 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Said She Was Obsessed With Adele?

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has captivated the audience with her performance in the sci-fi show. The actress was praised for her portrayal of Eleven in the show. In one of her throwback posts on Instagram, Millie was seen expressing her love for Adele and also opened up about her journey in the industry.

Millie Bobby Brown's childhood video

At the start of 2020, Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram had featured a throwback video of the actress. In the video, a young Millie was seen singing along to Adele's song Someone Like You. While sharing the video, the actress had penned down a lengthy note in which she had expressed her love for Adele and had also opened up about her journey in the industry. Talking a bit about her obsession with Adele, the Stranger Things actress had written,

"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life-changing, like seriously. I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, Shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I've been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. Grown up and learned many things. I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever."

Take a look at how fans had reacted to Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram below

.Millie Bobby Brown's latest show

Recently, the teaser of season 4 of Stranger Things was released. It's been 15 months since the latest teaser was released and the production was paused amid the pandemic. Netflix, on May 6, released a new teaser from the upcoming season of the science fiction show. As per the teaser, season 4 will mark the return of Dr Martin Brenner and the audiences will also be able to see the backstory of Eleven.

