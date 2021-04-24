Remember When Sushmita Sen Bumped Into Manushi Chhillar On A Flight? Watch Video Here

Bollywood actor and former beauty pageant winner Sushmita Sen has been making the country proud ever since she won the title of Miss Universe in the year 1994. An inspiration to many aspiring models and actors, Sushmita had once bumped into none other than Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar on a flight and also gave her an important piece of advice, before the big day. Here is everything you need to know about that incident and more.

When Sushmita Sen and Manushi Chhillar met on a flight

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Main Hoon Na star Sushmita Sen had once bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight back in 2017. It was in 2017 that Manushi Chhillar went on to win the title of Miss World, becoming the sixth Indian to do so. The beauty pageant winner met Sushmita on a flight, before the finale of the contest and was offered a great piece of advice by the former beauty queen, and it was captured on camera as well.

The 30-second-long video shows Sushmita Sen holding Manushi's hands and offering her best wishes for the pageant. She said, "Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best." The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor told her to make India proud at the prestigious stage, which she eventually did. Manushi Chhillar will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming historical drama titled Prithviraj, based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. She'll be seen portraying the character of his love interest and beloved wife Sanyogita.

Sushmita Sen's works

Sushmita Sen returned to Bollywood after almost a decade with the first season of Aarya in 2020. The actor went on to win the award for Best Actress Female at the Filmfare OTT Awards, with her series Aarya receiving further eight nominations. Her last-released movie before Aarya was the 2010 film titled No Problem. Sen has been a part of many successful films in the past including Main Hoon Na, Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, Aankhen, Sirf Tum among others. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Aarya season 2.

Image Credits: Sushmita Sen and Manushi Chhillar Official Instagram Accounts