Remember When Vicky Kaushal Proposed To Katrina Kaif For Marriage? Watch Video

Back in the date, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had left fans swooning with their adorable chemistry on an awards show. While they were rumoured to be dating each other, fans had got all the more excited after the former had proposed to the Sooryavanshi actor on the show. Now that Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed that they're in a relationship, here's a quick peek into the time when Kaushal had expressed his love for Katrina.

When Vicky proposed to Katrina for marriage

In the viral video, Vicky had said, "Aap kisi ache se Vicky Kausal ko dhundh ke shaadi kyu nahi karleti. Shaadi ka season chal raha tha, toh muje laga aapka bhi man karra hoga, toh maine kaha puch leta hu" (Why don't you find yourself a good Vicky Kaushal and get married. It's the wedding season, so I thought you might also think the same, hence, thought of asking you about it). After this, Katrina was seen blushing while she had asked "What?". Soon, Vicky had told her, "Mujhse shaadi karogi?" (Will you marry me?), and had left the audience in splits.

The song titled Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also played in the backdrop. Vicky and Katrina's video has once again surfaced on the internet. A user wrote, "Katrina is one of the most beautiful actresses I have ever seen, you two are adorable," whereas, another fan penned, "Omg, Vickat together."

The internet has been blazing since Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confined that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. He mentioned in his interaction with Zoom that they're together and that it's true. This news has created a fan frenzy and netizens are in awe of the couple. The duo's latest social media posts are also flooded with endearing comments.

After Vicky posted his pic from the salon, fans rushed to ask him about his girlfriend's whereabouts. On the work front, the two stars have several movies lined up. While Katrina has Sooryavanshi, Tiger 3 and Phone Booth, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sardar Udham Singh lined up.

Vicky and Katrina r made for eachother. That's the tweet. That's it. Now haters can burn .#Vickat https://t.co/swDedxTS2C — Sasi_VK (@Sasmita89152691) June 6, 2021

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM

