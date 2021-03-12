Remember When Vidya Balan Blasted Trolls On Her Weight Gain And Pregnancy Rumours

Indian actor, Vidya Balan is known for her works in Hindi cinema, predominantly in female-led films. The actor has been awarded Padma Shri in 2014 and is also the recipient of one National Film Award. However, being an actor comes with its own challenges. Vidya Balan has often been accused of her unusual weight in the B-town and rumours about her being pregnant have surfaced from time to time. However, at an event in the past, the Kahaani actor shut down all her trolls about weight gain and rumoured pregnancy.

Vidya Balan's video of blasting trolls

According to Pinkvilla, in an event when Vidya was asked about how she feels regarding the speculations of her weight gain, the Parineeta actor narrated several incidents. Vidya, who was not thrilled with compliments of losing weight, said that she never thanked people who come up and say "You have lost weight" as they do not know whether she wanted to lose some pounds or not.

Supporting her statement, the actor narrated an incident where a lady in Delhi came up to her and complimented her for losing weight. In return, Vidya did not thank her. The lady who could not accept that Vidya had not thanked her for the compliment kept on making her point. The actor later said that she wanted to turn to the woman and say, "And you have lost your marbles honey."

The Humari Adhuri Kahaani actor further said at that event, that she does have a problem with people commenting on others for their weight. She also said that if some small-minded people are judging someone for their weight, then she should judge them for not having a brain. About the rumours of Vidya Balan's pregnancy, the actor narrated another incident during the same meet. She revealed that when she received the Best Actor award for Kahaani at an award function, she turned to her husband and asked him to think about pregnancy. Her statement was later misunderstood and went on as a rumour about her being pregnant. At last, Vidya blasted all her trolls saying that she would lose weight whenever the people commenting on her would have a "brain transplant".

Vidya Balan trivia

Vidya Balan is known for breaking stereotypes with her female-led award-winning films. Her female-led movies include Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Begum Jaan, Shakuntala Devi, Tumhari Sulu, The Dirty Picture, and Bobby Jasoos. The actor will be featured in the upcoming movie Sherni playing the role of Sherni Gill.

Promo Image Source: Vidya Balan's Instagram